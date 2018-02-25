Tas govt pledges deer hunting changes

Tasmania's Liberal government would allow deer-hunting in national parks, while also cracking down on litter bugs who trash the environment, if re-elected next month.

Premier Will Hodgman on Sunday announced a plan to change laws so appropriately licensed and registered shooters could hunt wild fallow deer in national parks in an attempt to control the population.

With less than a week until the March 3 poll, the Liberals also pledged to create a new offence and tougher penalties for illegal waste dumping.

"Our natural areas should not be spoiled by people who are doing the wrong thing and illegally dumping their waste," Environment and Parks Minister Elise Archer said in a statement.

"We will send a strong message this will not be tolerated."

She added a re-elected government would support the development of a smartphone app making it easier for people to report where waste had been illegal dumped.

It came as the premier pushed his government's job creating credentials by announcing a $10.3 million expansion of Hobart's Cascade brewery.

The state put $1 million towards the project, which Mr Hodgman said would make Tasmania a lead producer of craft beer, pour 20 jobs into the local market and secure 86 existing positions.

Meanwhile, Labor promised a $20 million community sports boost to increase participation, and $750,000 for the state's network of Men's Sheds.

The party also accused its rival of trying to buy its way back into power with an estimated $5 million advertising blitz.

"Funded and cheered on by the poker machine industry, the Liberals have racked up the biggest advertising bill in Tasmanian political history," Shadow Treasurer Scott Bacon said.

The Greens pointed out the millions spent by gambling interests on a Liberal re-election emphasised why donations reform was needed.