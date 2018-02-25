Jakkalberry dies at New Zealand stud

Italian Group One winner and Melbourne Cup placegetter Jakkalberry has been euthanised after suffering an intestinal infection at stud in New Zealand.

He was the foundation sire for Luigi Muollo's Novara Park and began stallion duties in 2014.

"He got a gut infection and that was that. It was pretty quick and we had to put him down," studmaster Ray Knight told NZ Racing Desk.

"To say it was premature is an understatement, the signs couldn't have been more encouraging for the horse. He's only had two to the races and they've both gone well."

Jakkalberry won 12 races including the Group One Gran Premio di Milano (2400m) and ran third behind Green Moon and Fiorente in the 2012 Melbourne Cup when trained by Marco Botti.

"I feel so sorry for Luigi, who had gone out of his way to give Jakkalberry every chance to succeed at stud, it just seems so unfair," Knight said.

"He put so much time and enthusiasm into it.

"He was such a good racehorse and he was making every post a winner with good results in the sales ring. It's a big blow, he was a special horse."