Australian market set for positive start

Australia's share market it set for a positive start thanks to a good session in the United States.

The Australian share market is expected to open up on Monday thanks to the US performance.

The futures market is pointing to a 31 point rise for the ASX200 at the start of trade.

"It was a very good session in the United States," CommSec chief economist Craig James told AAP.

"All the major gauges in the United States put on gains in fact the Dow Jones was up by almost 348 points at 1.4 per cent."

Higher oil and iron ore prices and few negatives on other commodities is also favourable to the market come Thursday.

Investors have also been comforted by speeches in the US by Federal Reserve regional presidents, after significant declines in the market a few weeks back.

"(They) basically assured investors that interest rates are going to go up, but they're going to go up at a measured pace," Mr James said.

"Probably there'll be three interest rate hikes this year and that's what the market's expected and that's what they wanted to hear, that's what they heard."

With the end of earnings season approaching, reports from the "stragglers" will come through Monday to Wednesday, but overall the earning session has been good, Mr James said.

"A number of the resource companies did well because of stronger commodity prices and a number of the media companies ... television companies like Seven West and Nine Entertainment have done a bit better as well because advertisers are moving back to television and away from social media which is an interesting development," he said.

QBE Insurance and Caltex Australia will release full year results this week, while BlueScope, Virgin Australia and Harvey Norman will release half year results.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday will release private capital expenditure for the December quarter and expected expenditure.