Flooding closes Canberra roads

Emergency services are out in force across Canberra as heavy rains cause flash flooding and closed many roads.

The SES has received more than 150 calls for help since a heavy dump of rain about 8.30am on Sunday and another fall around lunch time.

SES chief officer Georgeina Whelan says there are some arterial roads closed, including around the major thoroughfare of Northbourne Avenue.

Many of the calls for help came from people finding their front and back yards flooded and their driveways or garages cut off, she said.

"The strong message that we're sending out to the community is ... if it's flooded, forget it," she told ABC TV.

"We're asking people to remain in their homes and only travel if absolutely necessary, and if it is flooded, stop their vehicle and don't proceed."

Anyone trapped in floodwaters should call triple zero.

Nearly 70mm of rain has fallen on Canberra since Saturday evening, the bulk of it in the two big storms on Sunday.

Photos on social media show many roads in the city's northern suburbs flooded and stormwater drains overflowing.

Police have advised Majura Parkway and Oaks Estate crossing are closed to traffic.

The Dickson Library has also closed due to flooding and bus routes have been diverted.

Ms Whelan said more rain was expected on Sunday afternoon and it may take some time for the storm waters to subside, possibly affecting people's morning commutes on Monday.

"Our road traffic services are working very hard to clear the debris from the roads as the stormwater subsides, but there may be some delays in accessing their work locations tomorrow," she said.

"We ask people to when they do drive, to drive safely and be mindful of the other traffic around the area."