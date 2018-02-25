Rain a double-edged sword for Eagle Farm

Brisbane's wet weather has been a double-edged sword for the Eagle Farm track construction.

Eagle Farm has been closed for racing since May while the track is rebuilt with new sand and grass.

There have been reports Eagle Farm won't be ready for a Melbourne Cup day star but Racing Queensland has denied that and agreed to give regular updates on the track.

Work returfing the track is about three-quarters complete and sand for the rest has arrived.

Eagle Farm recorded about 150mm of rain in the past week with racing at nearby Doomben abandoned on Saturday.

The rain caused delays in Eagle Farm work but was a boon for the laid turf.

An RQ spokesman said further sand was being blended, mixed with stabiliser and placed on the site ready for compaction.

"Once the sand profile has been compacted, contractors will continue laying the turf," he said.

"While the wet weather has resulted in days lost it has been beneficial for the turf already laid, which is growing well. Staff say the track is draining well."