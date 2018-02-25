Danger for Rohingya kids in refugee camps

A little girl in a pink ballerina costume is happily jumping up and down stairs leading up to her family's tent on a dirt hill.

Four-year-old Rohingya refugee Dillnewaz in her shack at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.

It's a moment that captures the sweet innocence of children who make up 60 per cent of the Rohingya refugee camp population of 688,000 people in Bangladesh.

Sunday marks six months since a military crackdown in Myanmar sparked a mass exodus of Rohingya people to flee across the border.

But despite reaching safety dangers still lurk for camp occupants.

Four-year-old Dillnewaz spends her days running around and playing made up games with recycled plastic bottles with her cousins. But for older girls, there is no such freedom of movement.

The risk of kidnapping, rape and sex trafficking is too great.

For 17-year-old Ursnerida life in Bangladesh is lonely.

She spends most of her time inside the modest bamboo tent her family shares with six others, helping her mother with cooking and household chores.

A new report by aid groups Save the Children, Plan International and World Vision, released on Sunday, provides insights into the fears of Rohingya children living in the camps.

The report finds children are terrified of wild elephants, snakes, violent men when they have to collect firewood.

"Forest men beat us when we go to the forest. There was once a girl who was raped when collecting firewood," one teenage girl told the researchers.

The aid groups interviewed 140 Rohinya children and 30 mothers and along with 60 Bangladeshi youngsters and 10 mothers.

Girls told the researchers about their fears of using the camp toilets after dark and of kidnappers.

Aid groups are aware of at least 28 cases of child trafficking since August, the the actual number is expected to be much higher.

The report recommends:

* More lighting for the camps at night so children feel safer going to the toilets.

* Increase the quantity of fortnightly food assistance so families don't have to ration meals at day 12.

* Increase camp signposts so children won't get lost.

* Provide more study solar lamps and school supplies.

* Community safety patrols in the camp.

* Teenage girls should be included in activities in the camp to ward off social isolation.