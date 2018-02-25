My Field Marshal in record Mile win

My Field Marshal has set a Menangle track record in his come-from-behind win in the $750,000 Miracle Mile.

He was driven by leading New Zealand reinsman Tim Butt and trained by his brother Anthony who have both moved to Australia.

The brothers made the decision to bypass the Inter Dominion in December and other big races to concentrate on winning the Miracle Mile with the six-year-old.

My Field Marshall rated 1:46.9 when he powered home to grab Jilliby King Fu to win by a head with Soho Tribeca another nose third.

With Anything For Love leading Soho Tribeca the speed was on from the start with Butt biding his time on the eventual winner.

The disappointment of the race was champion New Zealander Lazarus who was never a threat after settling back and racing three-wide.

Tim Butt said it was a calculated risk to leave New Zealand and set up at Menangle.

"We have some great owners and they have become good friends," Butt told Club.Menangle.com.

"This win was so satisfying and there are so many people who have helped contribute to our success.

"And My Field Marshal was just fabulous. He has earned this win."

Drivers in the Group One races wore black armbands to honour 18-year-old reinsman Nic Dewar who died in a single car accident in the NSW Riverina as he was driving home from Friday night's Shepparton meeting in Victoria.