News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Giant crocodile drowns after getting caught in crab pot
Outrage as monster crocodile dies days after it was seen with a tangled tail

Rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta welcome U.N. ceasefire resolution

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The two major rebel factions in Syria's eastern Ghouta welcomed on Saturday a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce across the country to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

In separate statements, Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman pledged to protect aid convoys that come into the besieged rebel enclave near Damascus. The insurgents said they would commit to a truce, but would respond to any violation by the Syrian government and its allies.
The U.N. Security Council adopted the resolution on Saturday, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded eastern Ghouta this week.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis, Editing by William Maclean)

Back To Top
feedback