Syrian Observatory says strikes hit Ghouta after U.N. vote

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes struck eastern Ghouta on Saturday evening, minutes after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

The jets hit the town of Shifouniyeh in the rebel enclave, said the Britain-based monitoring group and two residents of the besieged suburbs near Damascus.
A surge of air strikes and shelling by the Syrian government and its allies has pounded eastern Ghouta since Sunday night, in one of the fiercest air-assaults of the seven-year war, residents, rescuers and the monitor say.


(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Dahlia Nehme, Editing by William Maclean)

