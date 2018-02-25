News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Giant crocodile drowns after getting caught in crab pot
Outrage as monster crocodile dies days after it was seen with a tangled tail

Tiafoe beats Chung on 8th match point to reach Delray Beach semis

AFP /

Miami (AFP) - US wildcard Frances Tiafoe finished off eighth-seeded Chung Hyeon on Saturday in a match halted by rain the night before to reach the semi-finals of the Delray Beach ATP tournament.

Tiafoe beats Chung on 8th match point to reach Delray Beach semis

Tiafoe beats Chung on 8th match point to reach Delray Beach semis

Tiafoe, who ousted second-seeded Juan Martin del Potro in the second round, converted his eighth match point to complete a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Chung, who is riding high after a surprise run to the Australian Open semi-finals.

Rain had halted play with Tiafoe leading 5-3 in the third set on Friday night.

"The stress level was pretty high today," said Tiafoe, who will take on Canadian Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final on Saturday night.

"I'm just going to keep going," added Tiafoe, who reached his first ATP quarter-final at the New York Open last week.

"I think it's almost better that I play today so I don't have much time to really get a big head or anything... I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a good one."

In the other semi-final, Germany's Peter Gojowczyk will take on American Steve Johnson.

Back To Top
feedback