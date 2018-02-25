Miami (AFP) - US wildcard Frances Tiafoe finished off eighth-seeded Chung Hyeon on Saturday in a match halted by rain the night before to reach the semi-finals of the Delray Beach ATP tournament.

Tiafoe beats Chung on 8th match point to reach Delray Beach semis

Tiafoe, who ousted second-seeded Juan Martin del Potro in the second round, converted his eighth match point to complete a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Chung, who is riding high after a surprise run to the Australian Open semi-finals.

Rain had halted play with Tiafoe leading 5-3 in the third set on Friday night.

"The stress level was pretty high today," said Tiafoe, who will take on Canadian Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final on Saturday night.

"I'm just going to keep going," added Tiafoe, who reached his first ATP quarter-final at the New York Open last week.

"I think it's almost better that I play today so I don't have much time to really get a big head or anything... I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a good one."

In the other semi-final, Germany's Peter Gojowczyk will take on American Steve Johnson.