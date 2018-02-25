News

Boy with rare one-in-a-million disease surprised with heartwarming birthday party
Boy with rare disease surprised with heartwarming birthday party

Man left for dead after horrific bashing by 13 people in road rage attack

Yahoo and Agencies /

A Gold Coast man is fighting for his life after being assaulted by a group of people in a road rage incident on a Gold Coast motorway.

Brock Prime, 29, was violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 highway Pimpama and Yatala around 9.45pm on Saturday, and left for dead.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when a white van and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

Brock Prime, 29 was left for dead with life-threatening injuries after his skull was caved in during a road rage incident north of the Gold Coast. Source: Mia Cole / GoFundMe


What followed has been described as a game of "cat and mouse" as the men in the van followed Mr Prime up the M1, weaving in and out of traffic, before both vehicles pulled over at Yatala.

A group of up to 13 people got out of the van and confronted Mr Prime. Witnesses told police the victim was hit several times with a tyre iron before the van sped off.

The group fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Police don't believe the victim and his attackers knew each other.

The incident is a second blow to the family, coming just five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Mr Prime's father, Darren.

He remains in a critical condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital. Source: 7 News


The victim's sister, Daisy Prime, called the attack “a cowardly act”.

She said her brother had taken over responsibility for paying the mortgage and feeding the family by working 10 hour days, six days a week since his dad's passing.

Friend Mia Cole said Mr Prime's skull was caved in and he has suffered significant brain damage in the attack she said was at the hands of "a psychopath".

The incident is a second blow to the family, coming just five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Mr Prime's father Darren. Source: Mia Cole / GoFundMe


"Our boy was left for dead on the side of the road and is now fighting for his life, and will be permanently injured as a result of this attack."

"To ruin his life, he's going to be permanently damaged now," she told 7 News.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family, already raising almost $4,000 in its first five hours.

Any witness to the assault or its lead up is urged to contact police. Source: 7 News

He remains in a critical condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Det Insp Thompson appealed for any witness to the assault and its lead up to contact police, including any motorists travelling in the northbound lanes of the M1 who may have dashcam footage.

The incident came just a day after a New Zealand man was sentenced to six years' jail over the 2015 road rage death of a Queensland man on a Brisbane motorway.

Tamate Heke, 38, was found guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court of unlawful striking causing death for punching 50-year-old Shane Merrigan in the head on the side of the Gateway Motorway and causing him to fall into the path of a 13.7-tonne rubbish truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

