Aussies victorious against South Africa A

Australia warmed up for their four-Test series against the Proteas with a five-wicket win over South Africa A in Benoni.

Set 140 to win after dismissing the hosts for 248 on Saturday, Steve Smith's side chased down the total in just under 30 overs, with 27 balls to spare.

Shaun Marsh top-scored with an unbeaten 39 while Tim Paine was not out 17 at the end.

Usman Khawaja (eight) and Peter Hanscomb (five) fell cheaply while Cameron Bancroft (22 off 91 balls), Smith (25 off 26) and Mitch Marsh (14 off 17) contributed.

Australia's bowlers continued their imposing form with Mitchell Starc taking 4-46 from his 15 overs. Josh Hazlewood (1-28), Mitch Marsh (2-35), Smith (2-22) and Nathan Lyon chipped in.

The hosts resumed at 0-55 and moved to 3-131 at lunch.

An 81-run partnership between Shaun von Berg and Malusi Siboto (32 off 44) gave South Africa A something to bowl at after they slumped to 7-167.

Von Berg was the hosts' top scorer, making 52 from 43 balls before being caught by Bancroft off the bowling of Lyon.

The tourists will travel to Durban on Sunday ahead of Thursday's opening Test at Kingsmead.

"There's a few of us who haven't played any red-ball cricket here before, including a couple of the quicks," Starc said.

"It was definitely a good hit out with the ball and the bat.

"Nice to have a little chase in the end and have to put the foot down to step up the rate and get close in the end.

"It was a good three days and a lot of the guys will take heaps out of it."