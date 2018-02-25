Aust hopes to avoid Trump tariffs: PM

News

Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he has made a compelling case to persuade US President Donald Trump not to slap large tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium imports to the US.

The PM says he's made a strong case against the US taxing Aussie steel and aluminium imports

Mr Trump, who hosted Mr Turnbull at the White House on Friday, reportedly wants to introduce a global tariff of 24 per cent on other nations' steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports.

"We believe we have made a very compelling case, but obviously the administration has to finalise its decision in this area," Mr Turnbull said, speaking to reporters at the end of his US trip on Saturday.

