Aust hopes to avoid Trump tariffs: PM

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he has made a compelling case to persuade US President Donald Trump not to slap large tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium imports to the US.

Mr Trump, who hosted Mr Turnbull at the White House on Friday, reportedly wants to introduce a global tariff of 24 per cent on other nations' steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports.

"We believe we have made a very compelling case, but obviously the administration has to finalise its decision in this area," Mr Turnbull said, speaking to reporters at the end of his US trip on Saturday.