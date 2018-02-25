Joyce house-hunting with lover: paper

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has reportedly been hunting for a home with his pregnant lover Vikki Campion.

Mr Joyce, who has denied sexual harassment allegations levelled against him this week, announced on Friday he will officially quit as Nationals leader on Monday and go to the backbench.

It comes after weeks of controversy over his relationship with Ms Campion, his former media adviser.

The couple have been living rent-free in a millionaire friend's unit in Armidale. They were spotted in the town of South West Rocks visiting a real estate agent, The Sunday Telegraph reports.