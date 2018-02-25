Luongo nets for QPR while Villa fight back

Massimo Luongo found the net for QPR while his Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak's Aston Villa ramped up the pressure on Cardiff with a 4-2 comeback victory at Sheffield Wednesday in England's second tier.

Massimo Luongo scores for QPR during their 5-2 Championship loss to Nottingham Forest.

Fulham strengthened their promotion push with a 2-0 win over leaders Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic took the Cottagers to within five points of the automatic promotion spots.

With second-placed Cardiff not playing until Sunday, at home to play-off hopefuls Bristol City, Villa knew a win would close the gap to one point.

They were trailing at halftime to goals from Sean Clare and Lucas Joao either side of Lewis Grabban's leveller.

But Glenn Whelan's 67th-minute equaliser was added to late on by Conor Hourihane and Robert Snodgrass, who scored from the penalty spot, to give Villa the win.

Jedinak came on as a substitute after 83 minutes, replacing Scott Hogan.

Lee Tomlin netted twice as Nottingham Forest won 5-2 at QPR.

Joe Lolley, Matty Cash and Ben Brereton also scored for the visitors, meaning goals from Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith were nothing more than consolations for QPR.

Luongo's 68th-minute strike came from close range with QPR already trailing 3-0 thanks to Tomlin's first-half double and Lolley's 51st-minute effort.

Forest manager Aitor Karanka, who previously managed Tomlin at Middlesbrough, said he was unsure about the future of his playmaker, who is on loan from Cardiff.

Asked if there was any prospect of a permanent move this summer, Karanka said: "I don't know yet. He's a player I like but we just need to keep going, keep thinking about our task. He is a Cardiff player and we will see."

Ben Marshall's second-half goal condemned Burton to a 1-0 defeat at home to Tim Cahill's Millwall.

Mustapha Carayol netted the winner as Preston's play-off push stuttered with a 1-0 defeat to Ipswich at Deepdale. Cahill added to his small amount of minutes back in south London thus far when he came on in the 79th.

Fourth-placed Derby drew 3-3 at Reading after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson netted a late equaliser for the hosts.

Callum McManaman denied Middlesbrough the chance to leapfrog Bristol City into sixth place as Sunderland drew an ill-tempered thriller 3-3 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety.

Oli McBurnie scored twice and missed a penalty as Barnsley moved out of the drop zone with a 2-0 victory at Birmingham.

Liam Cooper's first-half header gave Leeds a 1-0 home win over Brentford, earning Paul Heckingbottom his first victory as head coach, while Norwich and Bolton drew 0-0 at Carrow Road.