Jones double gives Scotland shock 22-6 lead over England at half-time

Edinburgh (AFP) - Huw Jones scored two tries as Scotland put themselves on course for a massive upset win over Six Nations champions England by surging into a 22-6 lead at half-time at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland have not beaten England since 2008 and they came into this match not having scored a try against their arch-rivals at Murrayfield since wing Simon Danielli went over 14 years ago.

But Saturday's opening 40 minutes yielded three tries.

Their miserable tryless home run against arch-rivals England came to an end in the 15th minute when Scotland drove a maul into the 22 before fly-half Finn Russell's well-weighted grubber kick caused panic in England's defence and bounced kindly for centre Jones, who dived on the loose ball for a try under the posts converted by scrum-half Greig Laidlaw.

Russell then twice played a key role in creating Scotland's second try for left wing Sean Maitland in at the corner. Laidlaw missed the tricky conversion but Scotland led 15-6.

And just before half-time the Scots brought Murrayfield to its feet with their third try when Jones burst through England's midfield and held off the tackles of fullback Mike Brown and wing Anthony Watson for another converted try.

All England had to show for the opening 40 minutes was two Owen Farrell penalties, with the centre reportedly involved in a pre-match tunnel scuffle with several Scotland players.