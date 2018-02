DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a pair of suicide bombing attacks that hit Yemen's southern city of Aden on Saturday, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

The agency said the two "martyrdom operations" targeted an anti-terrorism camp in Aden's Tawahi district. It gave no further details.



(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)