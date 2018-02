Dubai (AFP) - Elina Svitolina beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday to win the Dubai Championships for the second year in a row.

Svitolina joins Henin, Venus as back-to-back Dubai winner

The fourth-ranked Ukrainian becomes only the third woman to defend the title in the Gulf, after Justine Henin (2003-2004)and Venus Williams (2009-2010).

Svitolina beat the 24th-ranked Kasatkina for the third time in as many meetings after the Russian had saved five match points during the week in two matches.