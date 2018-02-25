Robinson sees Cronk, Tedesco firing fast

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco's impact on the Sydney Roosters' all-star attack will come quicker than expected, according to coach Trent Robinson.

Prize recruit Cooper Cronk played 50 minutes for the Roosters in their NRL trial win over Manly.

Cronk and Tedesco both starred in their first outing in Roosters' colours on Saturday night, guiding them to a 28-26 come-from-behind win over Manly in Gosford.

Cronk was his composed self in his 50-minute showing, with Robinson paying tribute to the way he helped steady the side after they fell behind 16-0 without even touching the ball.

Tedesco also crossed for two tries alongside centre Latrell Mitchell in the comeback, the second to put the Roosters in the lead after he chipped and chased to put the exclamation mark on a 60-minute effort.

The arrival of the star duo has catapulted the ever-consistent Roosters into premiership favouritism, but it is widely expected the side will take some time to gel given the fresh faces fill half of their attacking spine.

However that's not a rhetoric Trent Robinson is interested in buying in to.

"I've heard a lot about combinations this week and how it's a linear progression based on time and I don't believe that," Robinson said.

"I think you see people who have played for years that don't have good combinations.

"And then you have guys who work hard enough and train hard enough that get it quickly. That's what we want to see."

Robinson referenced the development of Luke Keary at the Roosters last season as his significant case in point.

The Tri-colours won their first four games last year on the five-eighth's arrival from Souths, and the Roosters expect he will overcome a broken jaw in time to build his combination with Cronk ahead of their round one clash with the Wests Tigers in a fortnight.

"He walked in and accelerated those combinations," Robinson said.

"It's about how hard you work on them and not about just sitting and waiting for the time to pass.

"I don't think it's about time in terms of weeks and months. I think it's about time that you spend together, time on field, time you think about your combinations away from here.

"We expect to accelerate quickly with that."

Meanwhile 20-year-old Mitchell showed on Saturday night he has the potential to be a real threat for the Roosters' left-edge in his third NRL season.

The centre scored two tries against Manly, one a 60-metre effort following a Sea Eagles error from a 70-metre break of their own, and another after he pushed his way through four defenders.

"I think you can see how hard he has worked," Robinson said.

"He's the fittest he's been in his NRL career and in his lifetime. That's the first run for him and he looked strong."