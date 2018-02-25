NSW dominance 'reality of women's cricket'

Four-time Women's National Cricket League champion Naomi Stalenberg says NSW's prominence in the national squad and dominance of the one-day domestic competition is the reality of women's cricket.

The Breakers won their 19th Women's National Cricket League title in 22 years after defeating a gutsy Western Australia by 51 runs in Sydney on Saturday.

Retiring NSW captain Alex Blackwell bowed out with a 14th championship while teammate Stalenberg, 23, has already collected the fourth winners' medal of her short career.

They were among nine past and present Australian representatives in the XI for NSW, who haven't lost since November 2016.

But Stalenberg doesn't want to see her team broken up to help other states' title chances.

"That's just the reality of women's cricket," Stalenberg said.

"As the other states build up their programs and build up their best talent, they are going to have more competitive teams.

"NSW is very competitive, has the talent and are willing to put the money in to build these girls up."

Blackwell, Australia's most-capped international player with 251 appearances, has often been the match-winner but had to rely on her NSW proteges for her final victory.

A ton by player of the match Alyssa Healy and a run-a-ball 96 by Ellyse Perry helped set an imposing total of 302 before Sarah Aley (3-37) helped repel the WA resistance.

Young Breakers player Nicola Carey took two key wickets in her first two overs as WA skipper Elyse Villani (74) and England international Amy Jones (59) maintained the visitors hope of a second WNCL title.

But when both holed out in the deep, WA soon surrendered for 251 in the 48th over.

Blackwell, whose 16-year WNCL career ended with a knock of 24, said it was the right time to go.

"This side just keeps getting better and better," the 34-year-old said.

"My game is in a good place but you do have to call it a day at some point."

Blackwell will continue in the Women's Big Bash League and teammates hope the renowned mentor stays involved with cricket and the development of young players.

"She's really easy to talk to and willing to have the conversations you need to have," Stalenberg said.

WA duo Villani and Nicole Bolton and a handful of NSW players now turn their sights to Australia's white-ball tour of India, which begins next week.