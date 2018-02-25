McKenzie calls for seamless leader change

Acting Nationals Leader Bridget McKenzie wants a smooth change of leadership when her party meets on Monday and for the coalition agreement with the Liberals to remain in place.

Nationals MP George Christensen wants the party to end its 95-year coalition with the Liberals.

The Nationals will hold special party meeting where Barnaby Joyce will formally stand down after weeks of fall out surrounding his marriage break-up and a relationship with a former staffer who is now pregnant.

NSW MPs Michael McCormack and David Gillespie have declared they will vie the leadership role.

"I think it's important we have a seamless transition tomorrow, that the coalition agreement negotiated post our election remains in place," Senator McKenzie told ABC television on Sunday.

"We've got to show the Australian public that we can stop talking about ourselves and get on with what they want us to talk about which is maximising jobs."

Maverick Queensland MP George Christensen has called for the Nationals to break the coalition, characterising the Turnbull government on a "leftward drift" which was shackling the Nationals.

Senator McKenzie said the Nationals could continue to do well in the electorate without Mr Joyce, the party's most prominent member, as leader.

"Barnaby is not dead, he is still in the party room, and so we'll be drawing on all that wisdom and experience," she replied.

Victorian Nationals MP Darren Chester told the Nine Network he would vote for Mr McCormack and called on other Nationals to unite behind him so they can "get back on the job".

"The most brutal and frank feedback I get on the streets of my community is basically they don't want to see a soap opera," Mr Chester, said.

"My party has had 100 years of delivering for rural Australians. We can get back on the job tomorrow, elect our new leader, unite behind that new leader."

Mr Chester, who was dumped from cabinet by Mr Joyce following in last December's reshuffle, did not expect Mr Joyce to make mischief on the back bench.

"I don't think Barnaby will be a problem. He'll be an asset," Mr Chester said.

Mr Joyce announced his resignation following weeks of controversy over his relationship with former media advisor and now partner Vikki Campion and after a sexual harassment allegation was reported on Friday.

The 20 National MPs and senators will meet in Canberra at 8am on Monday to elect a new leader. The Nationals leader will also be deputy prime minister.