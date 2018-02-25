News

Australian rider Dennis wins Tour of Abu Dhabi stage

AFP /

Abu Dhabi, Feb 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Rohan Dennis won the fourth stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on Saturday after time-trial world champion Tom Dumoulin, a Dutchman with Sunweb, suffered mechanical trouble.

Dennis, an Australian who rides for BMC, covered the 12-kilometre course in 14min 21sec ahead of Team Sky's Spanish rider Jonathan Castroviejo and fellow Australian and BMC teammate Miles Scotson.

The race finishes on Sunday with a 199-kilometre stage that includes a 10.8-kilometre climb up Jebel Hafeet, which rises to more than a kilometre of altitude.



Fourth stage standings:

1. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) 14min 21sec, 2. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/SKY) at 14sec, 3. Miles Scotson (AUS/BMC) at 16, 4. Jos Van Emden (NED/TLJ) at 16, 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) at 16

Overall standings:

1. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) 11hr 21min 10sec, 2. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/SKY) at 14sec, 3. Miles Scotson (AUS/BMC) at 16, 4. Jos Van Emden (NED/TLJ) at 16, 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) at 16

Selected:

9. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) at 31

