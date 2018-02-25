Today's Birthday 25/2

Today's birthday, February 25: Brian Burke, Australian politician convicted of corruption (1947 - ).

Today's birthday, February 25: Brian Burke, Australian politician convicted of corruption (1947 - ).

Disgraced former Western Australian premier Brian Burke last year released a tell-all autobiography titled A Tumultuous Life.

In the book, he reveals the many ups and downs of his controversial career in politics, including his time spent behind bars for corruption-related offences.

Burke was born in Perth in 1947 and is the son of former federal Labor parliamentarian Tom Burke.

He began his career as a journalist at The West Australian newspaper and later worked in radio and television.

In 1973 Burke entered the Legislative Assembly at the Balcatta by-election, which he won by 30 votes.

He then defeated Ron Davies in 1981 to become state opposition leader.

At the age of 35, Burke led the Labor party to its biggest-ever win at the 1983 state election.

During the early 80's his government abolished capital punishment in Western Australia and enacted several important electoral reforms.

But his premiership was also characterised by his close association with businessmen Laurie Connell and Alan Bond, and his arrangement of joint government and business deals.

These corporate deals, and the attempted government-sponsored rescue of Connell's merchant bank Rothwells, were widely styled in the media as WA Inc.

In 1988 Burke stepped down as premier and was appointed the ambassador to Ireland and the Holy See.

Three years later, he was forced to return to Perth to face the WA Inc Royal Commission, which led to findings of his improper conduct as premier over dodgy business dealings.

In 1994, Burke was convicted and served seven months in jail for travel expense rorts, and later served six months of a three-year sentence for stealing $122,000 in ALP campaign donations before that conviction was overturned on appeal.

To rebuild his reputation, he set up a political lobbying business in Western Australia in the early 2000s. His activities as a lobbyist and involvement in the state Labor branch prompted concern from WA's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) which launched a public inquiry.

After several trials, the former premier was given one conviction of giving false evidence to the CCC, for which he copped a $25,000 fine.