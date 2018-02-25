Today in History, 25/2

Highlights in history on this date:

2017 - Indonesian President Joko Widodo lands in Sydney for his first bilateral visit to Australia.

1308 - Edward II is enthroned as King of England.

1545 - Scots defeat English forces at Ancrum Moor.

1570 - England's Queen Elizabeth I is excommunicated by Pope Pius V.

1601 - England's Earl of Essex is executed for treason.

1713 - Sweden's King Charles XII is taken prisoner by Sultan of Turkey.

1723 - Death of Sir Christopher Wren, English architect and designer.

1836 - American inventor Samuel Colt patents his revolver.

1841 - Explorer Edward John Eyre leaves Fowlers Bay in South Australia on an overland trip around the Great Australian Bight.

1899 - Death in France of Paul Julius Reuter, German founder of the international news agency that bears his name.

1914 - Death of Sir John Tenniel, English artist and illustrator of Alice in Wonderland.

1948 - Communist coup in Czechoslovakia.

1954 - Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser usurps power as president of Egypt.

1961 - Sydney's last tram runs, to La Perouse in the eastern suburbs.

1964 - Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) becomes world heavyweight boxing champion for the first time by knocking out Sonny Liston in Miami.

1969 - NSW Legislative Council expels Country Party member AE Armstrong for "unworthy business conduct" for his part in helping secure divorce evidence for another member.

1972 - Soviet Union's Luna 20 spacecraft returns to earth with samples of the Moon's surface.

1982 - Australian Government announces decision to purchase HMS Invincible from England.

1983 - Death of Tennessee Williams, US playwright.

1986 - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos resigns, brought down by a "people's power" uprising, military revolt, and US pressure.

1991 - Iraqi President Saddam Hussein orders his forces, under attack by allied ground troops, to withdraw from Kuwait.

1993 - Kim Young-sam is sworn in as South Korea's first civilian president for 32 years.

1996 - Haing Ngor, a Cambodian refugee whose Academy Award-winning performance in the film The Killing Fields mirrored his own ordeal at the hands of the Khmer Rouge, is murdered in the US.

1998 - BA (Bob) Santamaria, Australian anti-communist crusader, political commentator and Catholic intellectual, dies aged 82.

2001 - Sir Donald Bradman, the greatest batsman in Test cricket history and Australia's most revered sporting figure, dies aged 92.

2007 - Australian director George Miller's film Happy Feet wins an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

2009 - Pacific Brands, maker of Bonds, Holeproof and King Gee clothes in Australia, announces it is shedding 1850 jobs and moving operations offshore.

2013 - Joan Child, the first female Speaker of Australia's federal parliament, dies aged 91.

2014 - Australia's most senior Catholic, George Pell, appointed Vatican's new "budget supremo".

2016 - Receivers for the Dick Smith electronics chain announce that all its Australian and New Zealand stores will close. About 2900 staff will lose their jobs.

Today's Birthdays:

Pierre Auguste Renoir, French artist (1841-1919); Enrico Caruso, Italian opera singer (1873-1921); Dame Myra Hess, English pianist (1890-1965); Tom Courtenay, English actor (1937-); Herb Elliott, Australian Olympic champion athlete (1938-); Peewee Wilson, Australian musician (1940-); David Puttnam, British film producer (1941-); George Harrison, English singer and Beatle member (1943-2001); Tea Leoni, US actress (1966-); Nova Peris, Australian MP and former athlete (1971-); James and Oliver Phelps, British actors who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter films (1986-).

Thought For Today:

Hero-worship is strongest where there is least regard for human freedom. - Herbert Spencer, British philosopher (1820-1903).