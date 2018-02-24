Two Proteas debutants for Australian Tests

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen and allrounder Wiaan Mulder have been named in South Africa's 15-man squad for the first two matches of the four-Test series against Australia.

Klaasen was very attacking with the bat over the past month in the one-day international and Twenty20 series against India.

"We firmly believe he can become just as good a player in the five-day format," selector Linda Zondi said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has played four ODIs and two T20 matches for South Africa.

"The selection of Mulder continues our strategy to expand our pool of allrounders against top-quality opposition," said Zondi in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"He is a batting allrounder and his selection will depend on how we decide to balance our starting XI."

Mulder, 20, represented South Africa last October in a one-dayer against Bangladesh.

The duo take the places of Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo in the squad who had beaten India 2-1 in their recent three-Test home series.

The first Test against Australia starts on Thursday in Durban, with the second from March 9-13 in Port Elizabeth.

PROTEAS SQUAD:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada