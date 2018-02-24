Yeaton set to cap off solid Olympic debut

Australian Jessica Yeaton has a chance to wrap up her promising Winter Olympic debut with a fourth top-50 cross-country skiing finish.

In a sport in which Australia has long struggled, the 26-year-old has far from disgraced herself after taking on a huge workload in PyeongChang.

She will contest the gruelling 30km mass start on Sunday five days after linking with compatriot Barbara Jezersek to finish a respectable sixth in the team sprint semi-final.

Yeaton began her campaign with a 41st in the 10km free before placing 50th in the 15km skiathlon and 48th in the sprint classic.

Yeaton, who lives in Anchorage and skis for Alaska Pacific University, has been in Jezersek's shadow these Games as her more experienced teammate notched two top-40 finishes.

But with Jezersek 31 years old and possibly skiing at her last Games, Yeaton is placed to lead the Australian cross-country ski team to Beijing in four years' time.

Also competing on the last day of the PyeongChang Olympics on Sunday is Australia's struggling four-man boblseigh team.

Lucas Mata, Lachlan Reidy, Hayden Smith and David Mari are 24th of 30 and more than two seconds off the pace after the first two heats on Saturday.

Australian will compete in the third heat and must finish inside the top 20 to be able to contest the fourth and final run.