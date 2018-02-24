Danny Williams with two C'ship runners

Goulburn trainer Danny Williams has qualified two horses for the $500,000 Country Championship via the heat at his local track.

Williams had nine of the 16 runners in Saturday's $150,000 1400m race, with Kopi Luwak and Pumpkin Pie running the quinella followed by another stablemate, Acquittal, in third.

The Williams-trained Don't Give A Damn was the $1.70 favourite but after being up on the pace, he weakened to run 10th.

"I'm a bit lost for words and it's a little too much for me at the moment," Williams told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"He's (Kopi Luwak) got untapped ability and there's so much improvement in the big horse.

"He's done his last two weeks on the treadmill so who knows how good he could be.

"He's still learning and the penny hasn't dropped with him. It's exciting.

"Pumpkin Pie is such a trier and they all ran very well but I'll go back and dissect the race soon."

In the first qualifying heat last week at Port Macquarie, trainer Jenny Graham also led in a trifecta with Victorem, Awesome Pluck and Portatorio.

The first two from each regional heat qualify for the final with a wild card to be held at Muswellbrook on April 1, six days before the final at Randwick.