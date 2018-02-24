Perizada aims higher after Rosehill win

Perizada has maintained her perfect start to this preparation as she eyes black-type on her next trip to Sydney.

Canberra-based mare Perizada is chasing more group-level success after a winning trip to Rosehill.

The six-year-old mare, who missed more than 12 months due to a knee injury, backed up a first-up win at home in Canberra with victory in the Schweppes Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

She scored by a length from $3.40 favourite Fickle Folly while Royal Tudor ($14) was a half-neck further back.

John Nisbet, who co-trains with Ron Weston, says the mare will target the Group Three Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) at Randwick in a fortnight.

"All credit to Ronnie. She's had a lot of issues and he's dealt with them and kept her sound," he said.

"We didn't jump her out or trial her because she's so hard on herself. We've had to come here second-up because of her country rating and she's done the job."

Perizada wrapped up her previous campaign with a second to Ravi in the Group Three Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill in September, so Nisbet approaches her next goal with confidence.