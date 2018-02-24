More Energy claims Parramatta Cup

More Energy's first win in almost a year caught punters off guard but trainer Jason Coyle always felt the veteran was a top chance for the Parramatta Cup after the barrier draw.

More Energy has made the most of his barrier draw to win the Listed Parramatta Cup at Rosehill.

After copping outside gates in two of his previous starts, the seven-year-old gelding used barrier two to his advantage at Rosehill before surging to a narrow victory.

More Energy ($41) burst home late in a grandstand finish to the Listed 1900m race to edge Supply And Demand, the $3.30 favourite, by a nose.

Liapari ($13) was a long head back in third.

"That was the draw, a hundred per cent," Coyle said.

"We've just drawn badly in the last couple but his sectionals have been amazing. I'm not sure how they've let him get out to that price."

More Energy won for the first time since last April sixth-up and Coyle is now targeting the Listed Randwick City Stakes (2000m) on March 10.

"He's been flying since his first start, all his runs have been good, we've just been waiting for the right draw."

Coyle also paid credit to jockey Jess Taylor, who rode More Energy for the first time in his 36-start career.

"He was a couple of pairs closer than I thought but Jess took the right spot," he said.

Taylor was impressed with More Energy's composure and finish.

"He ran super. Supply And Demand gave me a beautiful run into the race and when he got a bit of space about him he really let down," she said.