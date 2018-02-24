Written By dominant in G1 Blue Diamond

Trainer Grahame Begg has returned to the big stage in Australian racing while jockey Jordan Childs has claimed his first Group One win with brilliant colt Written By in the Blue Diamond Stakes.

Written By has stormed home to win the G1 Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.

Written By made it three wins from as many starts, blowing away his rivals in Saturday's $1.5 million race for two-year-olds at Caulfield to give Begg his first Group One win since relocating to Victoria and returning to the training ranks in mid-2016.

Begg trained successfully out of Randwick for 25 years before closing his stable in December 2014 and taking a break.

Written By has a family connection, with the colt bred and part-owned by Begg's father, former champion trainer Neville Begg, who is in the Australian Racing Hall of Fame.

Sent out the well-backed $5.50 favourite for the 1200m race, Written By pressed forward from a wide gate to settle on the pace before storming clear under 21-year-old Childs early in the home straight.

Written By won by 2-1/2 lengths from the filly Enbihaar ($21), who ran on down the outside, while Oohood ($9) was another long head away third.

"It's a bit of a watershed moment, actually," Begg said.

"He's a pretty special horse.

"He doesn't know how to lay down.

"That was emphatic.

"I just knew after his first-up run (in the Blue Diamond Prelude) he would just improve leaps and bounds.

"Everyone thought the wide gate was the knock on him but he's just had the best couple of weeks since the Prelude and his work on Monday morning had to be seen to be believed.

"I just knew he was spot on."

Childs is a rising star in the Victorian jockey ranks and joined his father Greg on the Blue Diamond honour roll.

A former champion jockey who is now retired from the saddle, Greg Childs won the 1992 Blue Diamond on Riva Diva.

"Words can't really describe it. It's fantastic," Jordan Childs said of his first Group One win.

"Growing up and starting out all you want to do is be riding on the big days and win Group Ones. And to win my first in the Blue Diamond, it's fantastic."

Begg, who has trained out of the Pinecliff property on the Mornington Peninsula since his move to Victoria, is convinced the best is to come from Written By, who could head to the Golden Slipper next month.

He firmed from $26 to $8 for the Slipper.

"We'll let the horse do the talking for us," Begg said.

"He'll have a very easy week coming up. It's a month between runs and we'll see."