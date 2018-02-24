Rebels on right rugby path: Haylett-Petty

Fullback Dane Haylett-Petty says Melbourne are far from the finished product, as they look to build on their impressive opening Super Rugby win over Queensland.

Wallaby Dane Haylett-Petty says the Melbourne Rebels can improve despite an opening Super Rugby win.

The Rebels ran in seven tries - with the Wallabies' star crossing twice - in Friday night's 45-19 victory over the Reds.

Haylett-Petty, who joined Melbourne after the axing of his Western Force, combined well with Test halfback Will Genia to direct the Rebels' attack.

"It's a great reward for a lot of hard work over the last few months," the 28-year-old said.

"It's only one win but it sets us up nicely for the season.

"There's a lot of new boys here and we've all come to win so we were pretty happy with that start."

While savouring the win - with the Rebels only managing one for the entire 2017 Super Rugby season - Haylett-Petty said they'd already identified plenty to improve on.

"We showed some really good flashes but then there were some times when we went away from our game plan but there was definitely some good stuff."

Haylett-Petty, who had biceps surgery late last year, said one pleasing thing was the composure shown by his team despite their inexperience playing together.

He said they weren't rattled by an early horror error count and were also able to adjust their game when the Reds lost two players, including skipper Scott Higginbotham, to cards for foul play.

Melbourne next travel to Tokyo to take on the Sunwolves, who have shaken up their coaching staff and playing roster to try to improve on just three wins in two seasons.

"The Sunwolves are a different team this year - they've recruited really well and are well coached and well drilled," Haylett-Petty said.

"It's a crucial match for us."