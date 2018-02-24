Winning Rosehill comeback for I Am Excited

I Am Excited has relished a return to her favoured trip as the promising sprinter made a successful comeback at Rosehill.

Trainer David Pfieffer conceded racing over a mile is no longer on the agenda for the Snitzel three-year-old after she claimed the Spark Of Life Handicap (1100m) with an impressive finishing burst.

Pfieffer stepped I Am Excited up in trip last September but seventh placings in the Tea Rose Stakes (1400m) and Group One One Flight Stakes (1600m) forced a rethink.

"We're going to keep her to the sprints. We tried to step her out over a trip last time and it didn't really seem to work for her," Pfieffer said.

The $4.60 favourite was content to drop back before flying home five-wide under Blake Shinn to shade Marsupial ($5.50) by a neck.

Za Zi Bar ($10) was also nabbed and finished third by a nose.

Pfieffer said I Am Excited would now seek her third career win in the Listed Fireball Stakes (1100m) at Randwick on March 10.

"We go to the Fireball then the PJ Bell and maybe an Arrowfield if things go well for us," he said.

"She's always promised to put herself in this position, she ran a couple of bold races in strong races."

I Am Excited was third the Group Two Furious Stakes (1200m) in September to Formality and Champagne Cuddles.

"She was unlucky and that was probably the form fillies race of the carnival," he said.