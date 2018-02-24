Japanese imports go one-two in Futurity

Trainer Darren Weir has landed a Group One quinella with two Japanese imports at Caulfield.

Brave Smash and Tosen Stardom have given trainer Darren Weir the quinella in the G1 Futurity Stakes.

Brave Smash and Tosen Stardom have given Victoria's leading trainer Saturday's Futurity Stakes (1400m). He also trained fast-finishing fourth placegetter Humidor.

Brave Smash's victory provided Weir with back-to-back Futurity victories, having won last year with Black Heart Bart.

Sent off the $4.80 favourite under Craig Williams, Brave Smash scored a three-quarter length win from Tosen Stardom ($6), with three-year-old Showtime ($7) holding on for third a half-neck away.

Brave Smash and Tosen Stardom were imported to Australia by Australian Bloodstock and each are now Group One winners.

"It's important you get results," Weir said.

"They're well-bred horses and well-performed horses when you get them so you need to get the results on the board.

"Both horses have now done it so I guess it's a huge relief but a huge thrill as well."

Weir said Brave Smash and Tosen Stardom are the only Japanese-bred horses he has in training among his vast numbers.

He said Australian Bloodstock had another two due to land in about two weeks and he has another out spelling.

"I've got another one in the paddock that they bought over with Admire Deus," Weir said.

"It's such a shame what happened to Admire Deus.

"No disregard to these two horses but he was a much better horse."

Admire Deus was brought to Australia for last year's spring carnival but broke down following a track gallop at Warrnambool days out from the Caulfield Cup.

Weir said Brave Smash, Tosen Stardom and Humidor would run in the Blamey Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on March 17 before heading to Sydney for the Doncaster Mile at Randwick on April 7.

Williams said Brave Smash was dominant on Saturday.

"He won cheekily, he won cute and he really gave me a great feel," Williams said.

Capturing his 50th Group One success, Williams is already looking ahead to The Everest at Randwick in October.

Brave Smash ran third to Redzel in last year's inaugural running.

"Now that Darren has got a hold of him and the way he's going now, I reckon he'd be a serious contender and one of the early favourites for this year's Everest," Williams said.