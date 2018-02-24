Swiss pip Austria, win inaugural team gold

Individual medallists Wendy Holdener and Ramon Zenhaeusern have led the way for Switzerland to beat Austria 3-1 in a final showdown of traditional Alpine powerhouses to win the inaugural Olympic team gold.

Austria, without double gold medallist Marcel Hirscher, took silver with bronze going to Norway who edged France on time differential after a 2-2 draw in the "small" final at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

Norway's 38th medal in all sports in Pyeongchang saw the Scandinavian nation surpass the tally of the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Games to become the most successful nation at a single Winter Olympics.

The final event in the Alpine schedule brought mixed sex competition and parallel slalom to the Games for the first time and the knockout format ensured plenty of thrills, even if some of the bigger names didn't take part.

Men's giant slalom and combined champion Hirscher was among them, deciding to focus instead on his bid for a record seventh successive World Cup overall title.

Austria still swept through their three ties to reach the final but more than met their match in the Swiss, with slalom silver medallist Zenhaeusern leading the fightback after they had gone 1-0 down in the title match.

The "two-metre man" would have beaten Michael Matt even if the Austrian, bronze medallist behind Zenhaeusern in the slalom, had not missed a gate to be disqualified.

Holdener, who won silver in the slalom and bronze in the combined, then took up the Swiss standard to comfortably better Katharina Gallhuber, a bronze medallist in the slalom, by a tenth of a second to put the Swiss 2-1 up.

The gold came down to the men's clash between Daniel Yule and Marco Schwartz and was secured when the Austrian erred halfway down the slope and skied out.

"Amazing, it wasn't easy for me at these Olympics. Now with this event it's unbelievable it's so nice," said the fourth member of the Swiss team, Denise Feierabend.

"Most of the time we are for ourselves that's why it's really special to compete as a team."

The first new event since super-G at Calgary three decades ago, each tie had two heats for men and two for women with the times of the fastest of each for each nation combined to decide draws.

"I think it's a really fun event. It's new and we're still working out the kinks," said American Megan McJames.

"But both racing someone head-on-head and being able to train and race with the boys is super fun."