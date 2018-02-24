Super Reds pair to front judiciary panel

The Queensland Reds face a nervous wait with skipper Scott Higginbotham and lock Lukhan Tui facing possible Super Rugby suspension.

The early dismissal if the Queensland Reds' Scott Higginbotham gave the Melbourne Rebels a boost.

The Wallabies forwards will face the SANZAAR judiciary on Sunday after separate incidents during the Reds' season-opening loss to the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Higginbotham was red carded in the 10th minute for a shoulder charge on Rebels lock Matt Philip, with a send-off automatically referred to the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee.

Tui was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Rebels halfback Will Genia in the 22nd minute.

Both matters will be heard by video link by the review panel on Sunday, February 25 at 5pm AEDT.

The Reds host the Brumbies on Friday night.