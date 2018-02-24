Hawkes Racing quinella in Zeditave Stakes

Overshare and Wild Heart have given the Hawkes Racing stable a one-two finish in the Group Three Zeditave Stakes at Caulfield.

Overshare, ridden by Dwayne Dunn, got home by a long neck in Saturday's 1200m race for three-year-olds over his stablemate but the winner and runner-up then had to survive separate protests from jockey Ben Melham, who rode third placegetter Streets Of Avalon.

Melham alleged Dunn shifted out on $3.80 favourite Overshare and argued the runner-up Wild Heart, who beat him home by a head, also shifted in when he was trying to make a run between the pair in the final 200m, saying he was unable to ride with sufficient vigour in the last 150m.

Stewards said that while Melham got placed in restricted room they did not believe his mount lost any ground and dismissed both objections.

Winner of the Listed McKenzie Stakes at Moonee Valley last spring, Overshare's victory on Saturday was the colt's third career win from nine starts.

Overshare was gallant in defeat the start before when he covered ground in the Manfred Stakes at Caulfield, finishing second to Cliff's Edge.

"He should have won the other day," co-trainer Wayne Hawkes said.

"He's been putting it all together and has been going really well this time in.

"It was a great effort today."

Hawkes was also pleased with the way Wild Heart was able to run home from back in the field to grab second.