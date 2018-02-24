News

South Korea says U.S. sanctions on North will bolster U.N. resolutions

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday new U.S. sanctions on North Korea will bolster international community compliance with U.N. resolutions aimed at pressing the isolated state to give up its development of nuclear weapons.

"New U.S. sanctions will alert those who are illegally trading with North Korea and therefore bolster the international community to carry out resolutions from the U.N. Security Council," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry reaffirmed that South Korea and the United States would work closely to achieve North Korea's denuclearization peacefully.


(Reporting by Dahee Kim, Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

