AFLW Giants seek to rein in Erin Phillips

Greater Western Sydney will rely on a team effort to try to curb Erin Phillips when the Adelaide star makes her first AFLW appearance in Sydney on Sunday.

The Crows and Giants are both on 1-2, after each got their first win of the season last week.

A loss at Blacktown in Sydney's west would make it extremely difficult for the beaten team to make the finals.

Phillips, the 2017 AFLW best and fairest winner, kicked four goals in last week's win over the Western Bulldogs,

Playing her first match of the season after missing the Crows' first two games through injury, Phillips was named AFLW MVP of the week.

The former Opals basketball star looms as a major threat to the Giants, who chalked up their first win of the season away to Collingwood.

"Obviously Erin Phillips is a huge part of their team, they hadn't won and then she came back and they did win, so she is going to be tough to shut down," the Giants' Nicola Barr told AAP..

"But I think we're really lucky in our team, that we do have a very well rounded group of girls, and I don't think we rely on anyone in particular.

"We all put in the hard work so hopefully that can contain Erin and contain the Crows, and we can get another win.

"We've been working really hard and we have seen massive improvement from last season."

Adelaide will be boosted by the return of joint-vice captains Courtney Cramey and Ange Foley.from injury and suspension respectively.

Former netballer Pippa Smyth will make her AFLW debut for GWS.