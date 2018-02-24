Top seed Dominic Thiem out of ATP Rio Open

Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria tumbled out of the Rio Open on Friday, falling 6-4 6-0 to Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals of the clay-court event.

Thiem won the Argentina Open on Sunday for his ninth career title.

Verdasco will play fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, a 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 winner over Alijaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Bedene lost to Thiem in the Argentina Open final.

Chile's Nicolas Jarry defeated seventh-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-5 6-3 to secure his first berth in an ATP World Tour semi-final.

The world No. 94, who is certain to climb to a new career-high ranking on Monday, broke the Uruguayan's serve once each set to take the match in one hour and 23 minutes.

Jarry is finally making his move on the ATP Tour after a series of injuries caused his ranking to spiral downward between mid-2015 and mid-2016.

Diego Schwartzman edged closer to his fourth career ATP Tour final with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils.

Schwartzman used his strong return game and speed to put constant pressure on Monfils' service games, breaking the Frenchman twice each set to claim victory in one hour and 23 minutes.