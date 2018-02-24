News

France beat Italy, end Six Nations drought

AAP

France overpowered Italy 34-17 on Friday to end an eight-game winless streak and claim their first victory in this year's Six Nations.

Les Bleus, who had not won a game since beating Wales in the same competition last March, prevailed thanks to tries from Paul Gabrillagues, Hugo Bonneval and Mathieu Bastareaud.

Scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud added five penalties and a conversion while replacement Francois Trinh-Duc added another conversion.

Italy scored a first-half penalty try, while Tommaso Allan's penalty and Matteo Minozzi's late try, converted by Carlo Canna, gave the scoreline a touch of gloss for the visitors.

France, who snatched their first win under new coach Jacques Brunel, have six points, three behind leaders Ireland and England who have played a game fewer.

Italy remain pointless at the bottom of the table.

France next take on England on March 10, while Italy travel to Wales a day later.

