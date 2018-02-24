Hull fans protest, disrupt Sheffield clash

Nigel Adkins praised the Hull fans for their continuous support during the 1-0 win over Sheffield United but has called for an end to the protests as the Tigers bid to stave off relegation.

Hull have beaten Sheffield United in front of supporters protesting against club owner Assem Allam.

Hull supporters have long been frustrated with the ownership of Assem Allam and their protests spilled on to the pitch with 19.04 on the clock - marking the year in which the club was formed - as sponge balls were thrown on to surface and whistles were blown.

Further whistles and chants of 'we want Allam out' came on the 30-minute mark as the fans had little first-half action to support.

But Nouha Dicko grabbed the only goal of the match 10 minutes after the restart to move them three points clear of the Championship drop zone.

Adkins said: "The supporters played their role and got behind the team in important stages of the game and the whistles created an atmosphere in the stadium.

"I thought a lot of the supporters got behind the team so thank you very much for that. It was a difficult evening for everybody but we got a well deserved victory, the protest is now done.

"There are going to be meetings between the owners and the protesters so everybody will be around a table and if they wanted to achieve something, it's achieved because they are sitting around a table and it's got to be for the good of the football club, because we all want what is best for Hull City."

Adkins was delighted with Hull's display and is confident his squad can pull together and keep their head above water at the end of the season.

"It was another good performance from the players," he added. "We started with an intensity about ourselves and we got on the front foot."