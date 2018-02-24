Two scratchings from Blue Diamond

Ollivander and Native Soldier have been scratched from the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes with emergencies Aristrocratic Miss and More Then Exceed gaining starts.

The Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra-trained Ollivander failed a second veterinary test on Saturday morning after doubts on his fitness a day earlier.

He was found to be lame in his near fore leg.

Native Soldier was to have been premier Melbourne trainer Darren Weir's first runner in the $1.5 million race for two-year-olds.

The scratchings mean trainer Tony McEvoy will now have four runners with first emergency Aristocratic Miss gaining a start along with second reserve More Than Exceed for Adelaide trainer Phillip Stokes.

Ennis Hill was also inspected on Saturday morning and passed fit to start after concerns about her action on race eve with Lindsay Park to also saddle four runners .