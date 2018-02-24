Tas Libs on track to win, poll suggests

The Liberals are on track to narrowly win next weekend's Tasmanian state election, based on new polling.

Support for the Liberal Party is at 46.4 per cent of the vote, to Labor's 31.1, according to polling by ReachTEL on Thursday night, published in the Mercury newspaper.

In the most likely result, the Liberals would nab 13 seats, Labor 10 and the Greens two, the poll of 3179 residents suggests.

Will Hodgman's Liberal government holds a majority of 15 seats in the 25-seat parliament, while Labor under Rebecca White has seven.

Many analysts have tipped a hung parliament that could see the balance of power fall in the hands of the Greens or the Jacqui Lambie Network.

The poll results suggests a swing of nearly five percentage points away from the government, after its landslide win in 2014.

It predicts a loss of two seats, likely in Braddon and Franklin, leaving the Liberals with a one-seat majority.

The Greens, which currently hold three seats, would also lose their seat in Bass, while the Jacquie Lambie Network looks unlikely to win a seat at the March 3 poll, the survey suggests.