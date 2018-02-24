News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college
Shocking footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college

'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

AFP /

Berlin (AFP) - German tourists planning a trip to Canada received some tongue-in-cheek advice from their government Friday after their unheralded ice hockey team dumped mighty Canada out of the Winter Olympics, being warned not to gloat at their guests.

'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

Germany completed a shock run to their first men's Olympic hockey final by dethroning the two-time defending champions Canada 4-3 in Pyeongchang to book a gold medal showdown against Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," tweeted the German Foreign Office @GermanyDiplo.

"Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer!"

Back To Top
feedback