Berlin (AFP) - German tourists planning a trip to Canada received some tongue-in-cheek advice from their government Friday after their unheralded ice hockey team dumped mighty Canada out of the Winter Olympics, being warned not to gloat at their guests.

'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

Germany completed a shock run to their first men's Olympic hockey final by dethroning the two-time defending champions Canada 4-3 in Pyeongchang to book a gold medal showdown against Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," tweeted the German Foreign Office @GermanyDiplo.

"Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer!"