President Donald Trump has heaped praise on Australia and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a press conference at the White House.

Donald Trump has heaped praise on Australia and Malcolm Turnbull at a White House press conference.

Mr Trump said he hopes to follow Australia with its tough "merit-based" immigration policies and announced the US would name a new combat ship the USS Canberra.

"We will hopefully follow in your footsteps," Trump, talking about immigration policies, said.