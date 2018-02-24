News

Shocking footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college

U.S. will open Jerusalem embassy in May: State Department

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will open a new embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary, the State Department said on Friday, in a move reversing decades of U.S. policy.

The embassy will be in located in the building that houses the consular operation in Jerusalem before moving to a separate annex by the end of 2019, the State Department confirmed in a statement. The United States has started the search for a location for its permanent embassy in Jerusalem, it said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

