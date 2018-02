WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday extended federal funding for Puerto Rico to help remove debris and provide emergency protections following last year's devastating storms that battered the U.S. territorial island.

In a statement, the White house said federal funding for debris removal would last for another 90 days, while federal funds for emergency protective measures would be extended for 60 days.

