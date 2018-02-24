Aussie mateship stronger than ever: Trump

President Donald Trump has declared America's relationship with Australia is "stronger than ever before" after greeting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in the US for meetings with President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met the prime minister and wife Lucy Turnbull on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

They then moved to the Oval Office where the couples sat on chairs and couches.

"We're working on a trade deal, we are working on military and protection," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump added they would engage in a "big meeting" and a "luncheon set up also".

"A lot of good things will come out of this," the president said.

Mr Turnbull said it was the 100th anniversary of the World War I battle for Hamel in France where Australian and US forces first fought together.

"Thank you and Melania for your hospitality and friendship," Mr Turnbull said.

The leaders are expected to discuss tough new sanctions Mr Trump announced against North Korea, trade, security in the Indo-Pacific and infrastructure investment before holding a joint press conference with the White House press corps and Australian journalists.