Czech biathletes to snub Russian event over doping: report

Prague (AFP) - Czech biathletes will snub the final World Cup event in Tyumen, Russia in March in protest against Russia's doping affairs, Czech media said on Friday, quoting officials and coaches.

"We think Russia should not host international events, given the current situation," said Jiri Hamza, head of the Czech Biathlon Union, quoted by the website of the DNES daily.

"We have taken a certain stance, with some sacrifices, and it would be wrong to give it up now," Hamza told Czech reporters at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

"If you are convinced something is not right, you should keep that stance."

On February 13, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed Tyumen would host the World Cup final on March 20-25 "after taking into consideration all aspects regarding IBU sanctioned events in Russia".

Tyumen was picked to host the 2021 biathlon world championships but lost the hosting rights at an IBU congress last year.

Russia has been banned from the Pyeongchang Games over its systemic doping scandal culminating at the 2014 Sochi Games, although some Russians are competing as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" under a neutral flag.

The country's anti-doping body, RUSADA, was declared non-compliant with the world anti-doping code in November 2015.

The IBU said it had "decided on the schedule for the 2017/2018 season prior to RUSADA's non-compliance."

Hamza said Canadian and US biathletes would also snub the Tyumen event.

However, France, another fierce critic, will go.

"I have asked (French biathlon star) Martin Fourcade if he's going and he told me he had to because he is seeking the (overall) World Cup win," Hamza said.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia have had two doping cases at PyeongChang -- curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has already lost his mixed doubles bronze medal, while female bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeyeva has tested positive for a banned substance too.

Czech biathletes, who have won a silver and a bronze at the Games, might lose their quota -- currently five women and five men -- for next year's World Cup when they snub the final event and hence lose points, said head coach Ondrej Rybar.

"But if everyone closes their eyes, you will never change anything," he added.