Bellamy backs quiet Croft as Storm No.7

Craig Bellamy has backed Brodie Croft to wear Melbourne's No.7 jersey for the NRL season opener after the young gun learned his harshest lesson yet filling Cooper Cronk's shoes: a week is a long time in football.

Croft came crashing back to earth after last week's stellar start to life without Cronk with a subdued display in the Storm's 16-14 trial loss to North Queensland in Brisbane on Friday night.

But Storm coach Bellamy was not concerned, saying the 20-year-old simply had to dust himself off before their March 10 season opener against Canterbury in Perth.

"We all saw last week what an impact he had on the game," he said.

"I don't think he had as much impact.

"But he's a young guy in a key position. It is not going to be rosy every week but he needs that consistency.

"After last week he has probably had a bit of let down but he needs to get himself back up in a couple of weeks."

Croft was outshone by Cowboys halves Michael Morgan and Johnathan Thurston at a rain-soaked Suncorp Stadium as the Cowboys got a measure of revenge for the Storm's dominant 2017 grand final win.

The trial was also a testimonial for Cowboys playmaker Thurston and Storm skipper Cameron Smith.

Croft looked like the man to replace Sydney Roosters recruit Cronk with an impressive No.7 debut in Melbourne's convincing World Club Challenge triumph over Leeds.

He scored a try and set up five others in the 38-4 romp.

But Croft had little impact barely a week later against the Cowboys, who snatched a last-gasp victory when winger Kyle Feldt crossed for his third try off an inspired Thurston banana kick.

Storm captain Smith was quick to throw his support behind Croft.

"The game last week he played really well and he was quite dominant," he said.

"But he had to back up against quality opposition and he was probably a bit quiet.

"But he is 20 this year and has a lot to learn."

Smith did his best to relieve the pressure on Croft after the youngster received first crack at the No.7 jersey synonymous with club great Cronk.

"He had a pretty good start being behind Cooper for a couple of years," Smith said.

"But he is his own player. He is not trying to replace Cooper - we don't want him to replace Cooper.

"All we are asking of Brodie is find out the best things he can bring to the team and do that every week consistently."